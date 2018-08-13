More businesses are being encouraged to start, relocate and expand in the Scottish Borders, Midlothian and Edinburgh, where the Borders Railway is breathing new life into local economies.

It’s nearly three years since the line opened, and already independent research has shown that the route is a major factor in attracting residents, workers and tourists.

However, the work to stimulate business growth in the area continues, with the Borders Railway Blueprint Group’s ‘More Connected’ campaign highlighting the many opportunities in the line’s catchment for new and expanding enterprises.

Led by public sector agencies, and working with the private sector, the Blueprint group is aiming to maximise the economic and social benefits of the railway.

For example, the line has connected to Edinburgh city centre with significant new developments including the new town of Shawfair, which will have 4,000 homes, new schools, community facilities and a new town centre beside the existing Shawfair railway station. And towards the southern end of the line, there is to be a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, which is expected to create a property and tourism boost in the area.

Danny Cusick, chairman of the Borders Railway Blueprint

Leaders Group, said: “I’m confident we can convince more businesses to relocate and expand. The railway is brining economic, social and environmental benefits across the region but there is much more potential to attract investment, create jobs, and make it easier for people to grow or locate businesses in the area.

“But new and growing businesses need great support. The area has a thriving entrepreneurial spirit, four outstanding universities and fantastic support for start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses. The catchment also offers excellent links to support networks including Scottish Enterprise, European assistance, and Business Gateway – helping businesses to get set up, as well as providing access to training.”

A number of business are making the most of the Borders Railway. Andy Drane, partner at Edinburgh-based legal firm Davidson Chalmers, is one of them. He said: “With so many SMEs in the Scottish Borders and so much potential for growth, the decision to open in the region was easy once we knew that the line was opening. As well as being better-able to service our existing clients and saving travel time for our staff, we have been instructed by several other Borders-based businesses who would not otherwise have chosen us if we hadn’t had a presence.

“For those staff who live locally it has been a real boon in terms of significantly enhancing the journey experience into Edinburgh and further afield. For instance, the lead partner working from the office will routinely travel to other parts of Scotland including to the Central Belt and the Highlands by train, whereas before he would have driven.

“We are still measuring the precise impact on fee income but anecdotally it looks like fee income from Borders based clients has doubled over the period since the railway opened. Much of that is related directly or indirectly to the opening of the local office which in turn only opened because of the new railway.”

Shawfair will have 4,000 homes, new schools, community facilities and a new town centre

Six reasons to start, relocate and expand in the Borders, Midlothian and Edinburgh:

New markets – you can travel from Tweedbank to Edinburgh in under an hour every 30 minutes. Superfast broadband connection makes flexible working and online conferencing easy.

Talent – there is a highly educated and skilled workforce - more than 40 per cent of people who live in the region are university education.

Competitive Advantage – the average commercial and housing costs are very favourable compared to other areas.

Growth sectors – the railway catchment is home to industry hubs in many thriving sectors, from financial services to life sciences and food and drink.

Work/life balance – working and living in Midlothian and the Scottish Borders means less time commuting. More affordable house and office prices and fantastic schools and facilities are just a stone’s throw from the buzz of Edinburgh.

Scotland and beyond – the railway connects businesses to Edinburgh’s Waverley and Haymarket stations, with onward destinations to the rest of Scotland and high speed links to London. A journey from Galashiels into Kings Cross could take as little as six hours.

Fast facts

71% of tourists chose to visit the region as a result of the railway line

25% of tourists said they would not have made the trip had the line not been in place

17% of people have moved house since the re-opening of the line with 58% saying the reopening of the line was a factor in their decision

29% of people who moved house said that they would not have moved to their current address in the absence of the railway

52% of people who have moved employment said the re-opening of the line had been a factor in their decision

The Great Tapestry of Scotland will have a permanent home in the Borders

Listen to a number of business owners who have gained from investment in the new line.

John Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer of the Roslin Innovation Centre explains why Midlothian is a great place to base your business. http://www.bordersrailway.co.uk/case-studies/roslin-innovation-centre/

Lynn Mann, owner of SuperNature Oils says the railway was significant in helping to establish and grow her business. http://www.bordersrailway.co.uk/case-studies/supernature-oils/

Giles Etherington, owner of Brand Satellite, a brand consultancy based in Melrose, says the line has made it easy to travel for business meetings, with the added bonus that work can be done on the train. http://www.bordersrailway.co.uk/case-studies/brand-satellite/

John Hawkins of Spark Energy, a small start-up company in 2007 has grown to be one of the largest employers in the Borders with over 300 staff after moving to Selkirk from Edinburgh in 2008. http://www.bordersrailway.co.uk/case-studies/spark-energy/

Husband and wife team Annika and Gavin Meiklejohn of craft beer brand Tempest Brewing Co said being a six minute walk from Tweedbank Station has helped them to attract staff from the Central Belt that wouldn’t have considered the company previously due to its location. http://www.bordersrailway.co.uk/case-studies/tempest-brewing-co/

If you want to talk to someone about starting, expanding or relocating to the Scottish Borders or Midlothian contact: Stuart Kinross, Economic Development Officer, E: stuart.kinross@scotborders.gov.uk, T: 01835 826505.