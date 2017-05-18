The City of Edinburgh has elected Councillor Frank Ross as the new Lord Provost.

An elected member for Corstorphine and Murrayfield, the former Depute Council Leader and Economy Convener was sworn into the role at the first meeting of the newly elected City of Edinburgh Council (Thursday 18 May).

As Edinburgh’s civic head, Lord Provost Frank Ross will convene all further meetings of the Full Council and represent the city on multiple organisations including the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Edinburgh International Festival.

