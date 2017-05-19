CALLS have been made to ban a poll software firm which has links to the Conservative Party and ran the local council election count in Scotland, as it emerged a watchdog warned local authorities it was responsible for accidental leaks of the 'private' electoral register.

Former Tory Cabinet minister Peter Lilley, a Tory MP on its board of directors, was paid £4.30 a minute last year for his role as director of Idox which is taking on an increasingly prominent role in elections north of the border, including next month's general election.

Idox's biggest single shareholder, which has 16.29 per cent of the company is Liontrust Asset Management. Sir John Beckwith, uncle of celebrity socialite Tamara, and one of the Conservative Party's biggest donors, was a founder of LAM.

Objectors have raised further concerns about awarding contracts to Idox with links to one political party and about the 'creeping privatisation' of elections and called for their exclusion from the June General Election.

During the local council elections in Scotland, IT systems and staff provided by Idox were exclusively used for the electronic counts. There is no allegation of inaccuracy in the counts, but political sensitivities in Scotland have been raised after the Conservatives more than doubled their share of Scottish local council seats to 276 in the local elections earlier this month – and surprising political analysts by ending decades of Labour rule in the traditional socialist heartland of Glasgow.

The contract for providing the electronic vote counting system was worth £6.5 million to Montreal-based CGI and Idox, with an aim to cut the time it takes to count single transferable votes for 1,200 councillors in more than 350 wards across Scotland.

After winning the contract with CGI to provide vote systems for the 2017 local government elections, Idox Elections said that with its e-counting solution, scanning ballot papers can be achieved in four hours and calculations take just minutes "improving the accuracy and auditability of results".

The surprise results of the local elections saw Tories elected in areas where they have historically struggled. The party won a seat in Paisley's Ferguslie Park, one of Scotland's most deprived areas, for the first time. Tories were elected in the local elections in areas where they have historically struggled. The party won a seat in the ward including Paisley's Ferguslie Park, one of Scotland's most deprived areas, and in Shettleston in east Glasgow.

The Sunday Herald can reveal that Idox's postal vote management systems will also be widely used in the June General Election in Scotland with counts covering Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, South Lanarkshire and Ayrshire, among others. Around 20 per cent of the total votes are postal.

Glasgow City Council has even supported Idox in a special promotional video, featuring the use of their systems in the Brexit referendum.

Idox electoral roll management systems are known to be in use around Scotland too, including Fife, Ayrshire, Highland and Scottish Borders.

The Sunday Herald can reveal that the Information Commissioner warned local authorities that a glitch in Idox software meant private data was inadvertently passed on to external agencies and may have been illegally sold to junk mail firms.

At least 90 councils in England and Wales were affected by the problem - around one in four of the total.

Those affected were members of the public who explicitly told their councils not to pass on their personal data, including their name and address, when signing the electoral roll.

But their wishes were not passed on when the full register was transferred to credit reference agencies, who can sell it on to direct marketing firms.

The national data protection watchdog, the Information Commissioner, launched an investigation three years ago.

It has now been revealed ICO told local authorities in a letter summarising the results of the probe, that they felt formal action against affected local authorities would be "disproportionate" and that it was a problem with an Idox platform used to host electoral roll data. It instead urged them to be more careful and to work with Idox to "prevent a repeat of the problem".

"In brief when the full electoral registers are transferred to credit reference agencies, they are supposed to include ‘z’ marker flags against the names of all individuals who have opted out of inclusion in the edited register, but the result of this glitch was that ‘z’ markers were missing from the names of some (but not all) of those who had indicated that they wished to opt out permanently from the edited registers," said the letter to the Local Government Association.

"Some of the councils with whom we have been in contact, reported that they had checked the data for accuracy (with ‘z’ markers correctly recorded) both while entering the data and in checking a random sample prior to running the output file to export to the credit reference agencies but the nature of the software error was that viewing the data set on-screen as a precaution would not have identified the problem.

"We felt that the affected councils could not reasonably have been expected to foresee this problem as it was only once the files had been transferred to the credit reference agencies that the error became apparent.

"While formal action against the affected local authorities would be disproportionate, our view is that affected councils should ensure that they do all they can to support any affected data subjects and to work with Idox to try to prevent a repeat of the problem."

The Sunday Herald revealed concerns were sent to the Electoral Commission last year over how Idox have been delivering e-systems for elections across the UK while Mr Lilley was a member of the board.

Hundreds have now signed a petition calling for Idox to be banned from involvement in the general election in the wake of the local government elections involvement.

One campaigner, said: "No corporation with a vested interest should be able to touch any vote never mind bin votes and control entire counts."

Mr Lilley, who served as trade and industry secretary from July 1990 to April 1992 has been a paid non-executive director for 15 years and holds 533,000 shares, 111,300 of which is held through a self-invested pension plan and 59,250 are held through various members of his family.

The former social security secretary is chairman of Idox's nomination and remuneration committee which makes recommendations over how much executives are paid.

A video advertisement titled 'Glasgow City Council votes for Idox' produced last year uses footage of the EU referendum count using Idox software, products and staff.

Joanne Campbell, head of election services at Idox tells how they are involved in the day-to-day running of elections throughout councils across the UK.

"Resourcing is so hard now, and we are there to help them out and provide them with knowledgeable staff that can help them run their elections, and ensure that they are available to do the important work of overseeing the whole election," she says.

Taking part in the promo is David Miller, election co-ordinator and deputy returning officer for Glasgow City Council, who says: "The Scottish electoral systems are the most challenging in Britain and Idox have had to adapt their systems to manage that and assist us on that and we have found them a very easy company to work with.

"We transferred over to the postal vote management system, essentially because it was a good system, but also because we had the Commonwealth Games, and I could not get 50 staff."

He added: "Security is paramount in elections. Everything must protect the electors' identity, and the data."

Idox declined to comment.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Both the council and the returning officer’s staff follow robust, nationally-agreed processes to deliver safe and secure elections. Any contractors are engaged in line with procurement legislation.”

A Scottish Government spokesman added: "The IT system being used has been thoroughly tested by representatives from the Scottish Government, local councils and the Electoral Management Board for Scotland, and is independently verified to confirm that the software is being applied correctly."