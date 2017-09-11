Viewers are to get a glimpse of a “lost” episode of Only Fools And Horses for the very first time.
Licensed To Drill was filmed in 1984 and is thought to have been lying on a dusty shelf for years.
It features Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad and is especially significant as it was Lennard Pearce’s final appearance as Grandad before his death.
In the episode, Del Boy, played by David Jason, thinks he’s on to a winner when he reveals his new get-rich-quick scheme.
Steve North, General Manager for Gold said: “I am so excited to be working with the Sullivan family to help celebrate Gold’s 25th birthday this year, and really delve into the archives one of the most loved shows on the channel. Gold viewers will get a real treat.”
John Quinn, Executive Producer, North One said: “Thanks to the late John Sullivan’s family, we have access to some exclusive behind-the-scenes material - driven by first-hand insights and anecdotes by many of those who were there.”
The Story Of Only Fools And Horses airs on UKTV’s Gold Channel on Tuesdays at 8pm until October 3, which is when scenes will be shown for the first time.
