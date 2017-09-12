A developer is to appeal a council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a hotel at the site of the old Royal High School in Edinburgh.
Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels, the co-investors and developers behind the revised Rosewood Hotel scheme have announced that they are to appeal the decision.
It was prompted by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning permission refusal for the firm’s proposals.
David Orr, co-founder of Urbanist Hotels said: “In line with our contractual agreement with City of Edinburgh Council, we remain wholly committed to delivering an outstanding scheme for the old Royal High School, reviving a building which has been allowed to slip into a state of disrepair and neglect for nearly 50 years.
“We fully recognise the importance of Hamilton’s Old Royal High School Building on a national level and our revised proposals guarantee the future of Hamilton’s masterpiece, both architecturally and financially.
“As such, we have advised the planning and environmental appeals division of the Scottish Government that it is our intention to appeal the council’s committee decision.”
The revised proposal for the A-listed building on Calton Hill was rejected by city councillors in August.
Built by Thomas Hamilton in 1829 and owned by the local authority, it has been largely unused since the school moved out in 1968.
