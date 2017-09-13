A 23-YEAR-OLD motorist has died after his four-wheel drive car plunged into a burn in Banffshire.
Police discovered the man within the submerged vehicle after a huge search of the water was carried out following the accident at Tillynaught, near Portsoy, tonight.
The motorist was flown by Coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead. His family have been informed.
Police were called shortly after 4pm and attended along with the Coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance Service to search for the man.
The 4x4 vehicle was discovered fully submerged within the water at around 5.30pm.
Inspector George Cordiner said: “We can sadly confirm that a man has died after his vehicle went into water in Tillynaught near Portsoy this afternoon.
"A significant search and rescue operation was launched in order to trace the man and I would like to thank members of the local community who assisted us and the emergency service personnel who attended.
"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family of the man who has died. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."
