A 32-inch tall Shetland pony, which thinks it's a dog, has taught itself to open the door to its owners' home where it raids cupboards and watches Emmerdale.

Wee Bob the Shetland pony, 17, taught himself how to jiggle the latch on the door with his chin to let himself in.

His owner Stacey Johnstone, 26, says he's been using the skill to let himself in to sit in front of the fire during cold winter days ever since.

Although having a pony in the house was a strange sight at first, the neighbours have grown used to it and now even the postman brings him apples while doing his rounds.

Wee Bob used to rummage through the cupboards but the family of six have since moved the fruit bowl and food into higher cupboards.

Stacey said: "He keeps you laughing all day, that's why we keep him around so much.

"He's part of the family, there's no doubt about it. He'll be here for life. Everybody loves him."

Instead, Wee Bob wiggles his bottom against an apple tree in the garden and catches the fruit as they fall for a treat.

Stacey added: "He's pretty much one of the dogs to be honest. We've got five dogs and he just thinks he's one of them.

"He lets two of them out the pen all the time and runs around with them. He picks up their toys and squeaks them.

"He grooms the dogs and they just stand there and take it. I don't know what they think."

The tiny pony likes to let himself whenever his favourite soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street are on, but is also partial to some sports.

Stacey said: "The first time he watched the TV, the Olympic show jumping was on, so he was actually watching another horse."

Life with Wee Bob in the house isn't always perfect -- he managed to scare Stacey's gran into dropping all of her washing while alone in the house, and she has to shoo him out to do the cleaning.

He lives with Stacey's parents, grandparents, and partner, Callum in their family home in Renfrewshire.

Wee Bob got his nickname after another bigger horse at their Sproulstoun Farm kept running up when they called out for Bob.