OFFICERS hunting a rapist who attacked a man in Glasgow City Centre have released a detailed description of the suspect.
The 22-year-old victim was raped at around 3.40am on Sunday by another man within a lane between Parnie Street and Trongate.
Detectives investigating said they are continuing their enquiries and appealed for the public’s help in tracing the man responsible.
The attacker was around 28 years of age and had an African accent.
He is described as black and between 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 inches in height and of medium build with short dark-coloured hair.
He had prominent spaces between his top teeth.
He was wearing a light blue coloured zip up top, blue tracksuit trousers and dark coloured training shoes with white soles.
Detective Colin Hailstones said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing today to trace the man responsible. Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area and viewing a large amount of CCTV footage covering the area.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Parnie Street or Trongate around the time of this incident who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that may assist this police investigation to contact 101, quoting reference number 1051 of Sunday 24 September 2017.”
