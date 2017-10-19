Scotland is blessed with thousands of miles of pristine coastline and as a result our seafood is the envy of grateful diners around the world. The clean, cool waters of the deep lochs and surrounding sea produce more than 65 species of fish and seafood.

Although many traditions have remained unchanged, sustainable and responsible fishing practices ensure that the sea continues to provide a healthy way of life for the many picturesque coastal communities that dot the landscape from Solway to Shetland. And many of these towns are so well-known for the quality of their catch that tourists will flock there in summer months to enjoy the very best on offer.

But late autumn allows locals to enjoy the fruits of the harvest. While the darker days may provide slim pickings on land, the cooling seas are now brimming with life and it is the perfect time to savour the finest of catches; lobster and langoustines are at their juiciest, whitefish, mackerel and salmon are abundant and mussels and scallops are plump and divine.

And our growing passion for exploring global cuisine styles means our ways to enjoy fish and seafood are more numerous than ever before. Scotland’s passionate and creative chefs are as likely to serve seafood with a Thai-influenced ginger and chilli sauce or Tandoori crust as a classic squeeze of lemon juice. But at the end of the day … there is little to beat a tasty fish supper.

CRINAN HOTEL, ARGYLL

Come out to Crinan and enjoy!

The Crinan Hotel has been famous for the freshest seafood and a fine selection of other local produce for nearly 50 years.

You can choose from a range of dining options - The Westward Restaurant is just the place for a relaxing evening meal with an outstanding view out over the sea towards the islands. Enjoy the sunset with a five-course menu and coffee.

The Seafood Bar has an 'a la carte' menu which also includes chunky steaks and the best fish and chips and is perfect for lunch or dinner. On a fine day you can enjoy lunch outside overlooking the canal.

At the weekends from June to September you can book a table in Lock 16, our Seafood Restaurant enclosed on the roof of the hotel. Looking west you can see the sun set over the Corryvreckan and the Isles of Jura and Scarba.

Loch Crinan Jumbo Prawn Corryvreckan is spectacular Crinan signature dish. The combination of prawns and tropical fruit is visually amazing and tastes wonderful. Local fishing boat “Golden West” lands the locally caught jumbo prawns every afternoon just 50 metres from the hotel kitchen. The picture shows the “Golden West” passing the Hotel’s classic motor yacht “MV Sgarbh” which takes guests on boat trips to the islands during the summer months.

Oysters, Jura lobster, local scallops and these magnificent prawns are served daily in the Seafood Bar and Westward Restaurant. The Crinan Hotel has some special autumn offers on now and there is still availability for the amazing Three Day House Party at New Year.

The Crinan Hotel, Crinan, Lochgilphead, Argyll, PA31 8SW www.crinanhotel.com Telephone: 01546 830261

OBAN - THE SEAFOOD CAPITAL OF SCOTLAND

One of the town’s original seafood restaurants used to proudly proclaim ‘from the pier to the pan as fast as we can’ which perfectly summed up the advantage of operating within sight and smell of the sea. Oban is built around its famous distillery which overlooks the bay and the town’s now equally famous seafood restaurants are but a salmon’s leap from the coastline with many enjoying stunning views towards Kerrera, Lismore and the Isle of Mull.

If you venture inland you’ll still find fabulous seafood and fresh shellfish: Argyll’s rich sealochs stretch like fingers into the glens and produce that unique mix of salinity and peat that produces plump rope grown mussels. Oysters are plentiful too, local oyster producers supply to top London and Edinburgh eateries and Oban’s award-winning restaurants – of which there are now several.

There are plenty of seaborne adventures in Oban too. Go sea-fishing for giant Hake, take a whale and dolphin safari or swim with basking sharks. Learn to kayak or perfect your skills at one of several kayak schools. Paddle board or sail or just admire the many yachts and ferries. The town welcomes visitors by boat and the new step ashore short stay pontoons on North Pier make access easy for everyone. Take a day trip to one of the islands or relax and just gaze out to sea. Oban is a beautiful, vibrant and friendly highland town and it’s closer than you think!

www.oban.org.uk

THE KYLESKU HOTEL, LAIRG, SUTHERLAND

Seafood certainly doesn’t get fresher than this- nor do the views get much better either! The Kylesku Hotel is passionate about its seafood and fresh local produce. Sit and watch Hamish, their local fisherman, fishing for creel-caught langoustines, lobsters and crabs from the restaurant and land them on the slipway outside the hotel. Or just observe the seals playing on the rocks with a glass of bubbly!

Winner of 2017 Highland Restaurant of the Year and National Rural Restaurant Champion, the Kylesku Hotel, is the perfect place to go for a relaxed and beautiful setting over Loch Glendhu. The ethos of the family run restaurant and hotel is simple: the best quality, locally sourced ingredients, presented simply, but beautifully. When the food is this fresh, it doesn't need over-fussing!

The service is relaxed and informal, yet extremely friendly and attentive. Indeed the hotel has won many national awards, most recently, the 2017 Scottish Small Country Hotel and the 2015/16 Scottish Thistle for the Most Hospitable Hotel. The views over the local lochs and mountains are plentiful and absorbing.

Fans of game and meat will not be disappointed either- the hotel works closely with a number of local crofters, serving a range of rare breed local meat such as Tamworth Pork, Hebridean lamb, mutton and Highland-cross beef. Locally grown greens and leaves serve as perfect garnish, or a healthy meal in their own right.

The Hotel also run boat trips from May to September to see the local seals and the highest waterfall in the UK. Perfect day out!

www.kyleskuhotel.co.uk

BRIDGEND HOTEL, ISLE OF ISLAY

Visit the Bridgend Hotel on the Island of Islay and sample Island hospitality at its best!

The Hotel provides the best of locally sourced Beef, Lamb and Game from our Estate and Home Farm, plus locally sourced Shellfish.

Bridgend Hotel is centrally located perfect for bird watching, walking and cycling.

www.bridgend-hotel.com

MOONFISH CAFE, ABERDEEN

Established in 2004, Moonfish Café is located on the Medieval Streets of Aberdeen’s Merchant quarter with views of the 12th century Kirk Of St Nicholas.

The Kitchens constantly changing innovative menu of modern British cuisine consists of a focused menu for lunch and dinner. Honest food made with local seasonal produce, with a beverage list to match and close attention paid to an extensive gin list!

www.moonfishcafe.co.uk

NAMARA, HEBRIDEAN CATCH IN GLASGOW

Shipping all the delights from The Hebrides to Glasgow.

Our shop is a little hidden gem in the Glasgow Westend, It is bursting with Delicious treats & Treasures that you wouldn’t want to miss.

From luxury shellfish to handmade candles ... You would come in for seafood and probably leave with so much more!

Why not treat the ones you love this Christmas with one of our bespoke Hampers and to make it that wee bit more special Include Isle of Harris or Barra Atlantic Gin.

www.namaraseafoods.co.uk

LOCH FYNE OYSTERS

The Loch Fyne Restaurant and Oyster Bar is located at the head of Loch Fyne in Argyll. Just an hour from Glasgow, it is an ideal place to visit to experience the best in authentic Scottish seafood.

Our culinary team is led by talented Head Chef Calum Hall. Menus are drawn up daily depending on seasonal availability, as we are dedicated to using only the freshest, finest ingredients sourced with provenance in mind. And after enjoying a relaxing meal in the restaurant, customers can visit our deli shop to take away quality seafood products to enjoy at home.

Our Loch Fyne branded products have received many awards over the years. And this year we were delighted to be named Scotland’s Best Seafood Establishment 2017 at the Food Awards Scotland, to add to the two Great Taste Awards which we received earlier in the year.

The company was established in 1978 by local landowner Johnny Noble and his friend, marine biologist Andy Lane. Today we are one of Scotland’s foremost producers of premium seafood, and the home of our internationally acclaimed restaurant – proud to have served celebrities, film stars, Prime Ministers, and even Royalty. Loch Fyne products are now served around the world, from major sporting events to airlines’ first class cabins to some of the world’s best known luxury hotels and restaurants - a truly global business with our roots firmly on the shores of Loch Fyne. Be sure to visit us soon!

www.lochfyne.com