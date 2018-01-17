A wildly optimistic businessperson's bid to claim birthday drinks at a Glasgow nightclub back on expenses is among the "absurd" submissions that have left tax workers aghast in the last year.

The rejected expenses claim came alongside recent excuses including one involving claims of an alien sighting holding up delivery of the documentation, and expenses included Vet fees for a rabbit.

Other hopeful expenses claims included one for a three-piece suite "for partner to sit on when doing my accounts", hotel room service for candles and Prosecco and £4.50 for sausage and chips meal expenses for 250 days.

Excuses for failure to provide documentation include that the person was travelling the country with a one-man play and that the form was spoiled by a coffee spill.

The claims were revealed as HM Revenue and Customs issue a reminder of the January 31 self assessment deadline.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC director general of customer services, said: “Each year we’re making it easier and more intuitive for our customers to complete their tax return, but each year we still come across some questionable excuses, whether that’s blaming a busy touring schedule or seeing aliens.

"However, help will always be provided for those who have a genuine excuse for not submitting their return on time.

“We also receive absurd expense claims from vet fees for a rabbit to room service at a hotel. It is unfair to make honest taxpayers pick up the bill for other people’s spurious claims, so HMRC will only accept sincere claims such as legitimate expenses for a job.

“If you think you might miss the deadline, get in touch with us now - the earlier we’re contacted, the more help we can offer.”

Aliens, vertigo, and a Glasgow nightclub included in this year’s #SelfAssessment expenses and excuses listhttps://t.co/xtW7EXbeVZ pic.twitter.com/W6Gw5a1GM1 — HM Revenue & Customs (@HMRCgovuk) January 17, 2018





