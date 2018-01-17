POLICE investigating the disappearance of a religious Finnish tourist from Edinburgh Airport will approach churches and monasteries in a bid to trace her nine days after she vanished.

Devout Lutheran Riina Elisabeth Sjögren, 38, abandoned her belongings at Edinburgh Airport and was last spotted on CCTV at the York Place tram stop near the Playhouse at 10.20pm on January 9.

In the days leading up to her behaviour is said to have grown more erratic.

The religious education teacher, who taught Catholicism to several elementary schools in Helsinki, is said to have not been enjoying her work.

Close friend Marjo Moilanen has told how she and Ms Sjögren's sister Kirsi Sjögren were prepared to travel to Scotland to help in the hunt if needed.

Her sister Kirsi Sjögren said she did not get a chance to talk about why she left her job and added: “I wish I knew why she went to Edinburgh. No-one seems to know why she travelled there.”

She said thought she was “quite okay” with teaching Catholicism as a Lutheran adding: “I’ve never heard her mention anything about it, and I’m sure she is well aware on the differences.”

Ms Sjögren said one of the family’s first ideas was that she might have sought refuge in a church.

A Police Scotland source said: “Because she was a religious education teacher, and was very interested in world religion, that is forming a line of our inquiry.

“She might have gone to a churches, or any kind of Christian organisation or any other religion. Mainly we are checking out the churches.

“We are looking at anywhere she may have got to follow her interests including colleges and churches.”

Her behaviour in the days leading up to her disappearance grew more erratic, including failing to get on a booked flight to Amsterdam from Edinburgh Airport. She also left a bag, containing her purse, phone, coat and other belongings.

She left Edinburgh Airport at around 8.30 pm on January 9 and was captured on CCTV at the York Place tram stop near the Playhouse an hour and 50 minutes later - but then disappeared.

Ms Moilanen said she thought that her friend, who it had been a teacher of the Catholic religion, had latterly not wanted or enjoyed her work.

"Riina was Lutheran and she was very religious," she said. "She attended church regularly. Church would be a comforting and familiar place for her.

"Riina just wasn't like herself lately, according to her mother. She was usually a bubbly and happy person but seemed tired.

"Nobody knows why she left except Riina herself.

"We hope there will be news about Riina soon. Her sister and I are ready to travel to Edinburgh if needed.

"I have talked with Kirsi and if there is anything that we could do there and if there is need for family to come, we can come. But she could be anywhere in the UK right now."

Ms Sjögren was an experienced traveller who can speak several languages including English and Ms Moilanen said she was a "spontaneous person" and it was "not at all unusual for her to chance plans."

She added: "But it's not like her at all to abandon all her things and just walk away and not to keep in touch."

Police have discovered one of the officers in the Edinburgh division is Finnish and is now assigned to liaising with Ms Sjögren's family and the authorities on behalf of the inquiry team.

Ms Moilanen added: "I know police are working hard and doing they best. And the way they have been in touch with family throughout this is wonderful."

Police have said there is nothing to suggest criminality, or that she had come to harm, but that they are more concerned that her mental health may have deteriorated.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We’ve had a good response to the appeal and wish to thank the public for their assistance so far.

"Our dedicated team are following up various leads and carrying out multiple lines of inquiry."

Ms Sjögren is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair and wears glasses.

Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland makes an appeal

When she was last seen she was wearing dark trousers, and a blue Cardigan with a red or pink top underneath and a black and white scarf.