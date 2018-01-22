MICHAEL O'Neill has rejected the chance to become the new Scotland manager.
The 48-year-old, who led Northern Ireland to their first ever European Championship in 2016, held talks with the Scottish FA last week with a view to becoming Gordon Strachan's successor.
However, the former Shamrock Rovers and Brechin City boss decided against filling the vacancy at Hampden Park on Monday.
A statement read: "Having given the matter a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided not to take up the opportunity to become the next Scotland manager.
"It's a huge honour to be offered the position however I do not feel that this is the right oportunity for me at this moment in my career.
"I would like to place on record my gratitude to the SFA for the very professional mannger in which they conducted negotiations and I would also like to wish them every success for the future."
O'Neill became the leading candidate for the post after Gordon Strachan was sacked in October following Scotland's failure to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.
He now looks set to remain in charge of Northern Ireland after being offered a new six-year deal in November.
