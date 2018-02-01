THE ORANGE Order has announced it is to launch a charm offensive to challenge its perception in the media and “showcase” the organisation to the public.

The ultra-Unionist “Protestant Christian fraternity” has declared 2018 a “year of opportunity” and intends to capitalise on an international gathering in Edinburgh in the summer.

It has also said there will be a major indoor event in the autumn “to showcase the Institution to the membership and to the general public”.

READ MORE: Orange Order told to stop selling 'unlicensed' poppy merchandise after probe by veterans' charity

The PR plan is set out in the latest issue of the The Orange Torch, which calls itself the Official Journal of the Loyal Orange Institution of Scotland.

It says the Orange Order has entered the New Year “with a spring in its step” as it will have the honour of hosting “the 46th triennial conference of the Imperial Orange Council”.

The Council will convene in the first week of July in a hotel next to the Scottish Parliament.

The Orange Torch says “exotic visitors” will come from countries including Ghana, Togo, the USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Many of the guests are expected to attend celebrations of the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

READ MORE: Orange Order told to stop selling 'unlicensed' poppy merchandise after probe by veterans' charity

In a separate spring event, the Order will discuss its coverage in the media, which is often connected to sectarianism and violence and intimidation linked to Orange walks.

Recent controversies include photos from a fancy dress party at an Orange Order hall showing people dressed as Nazis, holocaust victims and Catholic clergy.

The Orange Torch says: “The baleful attitude of much of the Scottish media towards the Order, and how to tackle it, will form the basis of a media & public relations seminar in the spring.

“The event is expected to take the form of a ‘how others see us’ forum led by a professional PR consultant. It will be a hotel-based all day conference for officers of Grand Lodge, County Grand Lodge and other leading figures.”

The magazine goes on: “Autumn’s major event will utilise a spacious indoor conference centre to showcase the Institution to the membership and to the general public.

“It’s anticipated there will be static displays, promotional stalls and a rolling programme of guest speakers and big screen features on the Order’s many activities.

“The Grand Master intends 2018 to be a positive year for the Institution at every level. Let’s see what can be done to make it happen.”

The last time the Orange Order attempted a high-profile PR event - OrangeFest in Glasgow’s George Square in 2015 - around 30,000 people signed an online petition against “sectarian, hate-filled orange marches”.

David Scott, campaign director of Nil by Mouth, Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, gave the Order's initiative a cautious welcome, but said its image had been ingrained over decades, and could not be turned around by a few slick press releases or a PR makeover.

He said: “It’s good that the Order recognises it has to explain itself more and tell people what they’re about. If they want Nil by Mouth to come to their event and tell them about how they are perceived then I would be happy to do that.

“But the Orange Order’s problems go a lot deeper than public relations. Their membership is dwindling, and there are centuries of history involved. It’s a massive mountain to climb.”

The Orange Order is one of the fiercest critics of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP, and was a registered No campaigner in the 2014 referendum.

On the eve of the ballot, it organised the biggest event held by either side in the campaign, bringing 15,000 people to a No rally in Edinburgh under the banner British Together.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland declined to comment