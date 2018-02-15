Stars have called for tighter gun controls in the US after at least 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day.

A 19-year-old former student who had been expelled from the high school in Parkland had been arrested over the shooting and was equipped with at least one rifle, police said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Nikolas Cruz as the suspected shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who opened fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Loading article content