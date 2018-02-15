THE Giant Lanterns of China at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo is set to host Scotland’s biggest celebration of Chinese New Year, which begins on Friday, February 16 to welcome the Year of the Dog featuring traditional performers and street food native to China.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend Scotland’s only Chinese lantern festival, which is inspired by the Zoo’s giant pandas, Tian Tian (Sweetie) and Yang Guang (Sunshine), who were born in Sichuan Province, China. Lantern festivals are a highlight in Chinese New Year celebrations around the world and typically used to welcome in the new year and mark the start of spring.

Visitors to The Giant Lanterns of China will be entertained by performances including the mysterious facechanger and traditional tea pouring ceremony known as Gongfu Tea, native to Sichuan Province. Performances will take place each night of the event alongside traditional Chinese acts including an acrobatic plate spinner and contortionist Haiyan He and acrobatic duo Jinyi Liu and Yujie Zhou.

Loading article content