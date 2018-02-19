COMPLAINTS have been lodged with Talksport after ex-Rangers player Joey Barton and footballer-turned-film star Vinnie Jones defended West Brom players accused of stealing a tax in Barcelona after ex-Scotland star turned radio host Alan Brazil criticised them.

Mossos d'Esquadra - Catalonia's regional police force - had previously said the four players got a cab to a McDonald’s after a team night out in and then drove the taxi back to the hotel themselves without the driver.

READ MORE: Rangers directors enjoy salary hike despite club posting rising losses

But speaking with Alan Brazil on a radio broadcast, Joey Barton and Vinnie Jones defended the footballers and said they were only having some fun - which led to widespread criticsm online.

Mr Barton told Mr Brazil: “Is it that bad, [allegedly] taking a taxi? What’s wrong with that? They [allegedly] gave it back, they haven’t caused any damage have they.

“This taxi-gate, they’ve been a bit naughty, but we’ve got Saint Alan of Glasgow who has never done anything wrong…”

Alan Brazil retorted: “I’ve done some dopey things, but I’ve never nicked a cab. You can’t do that. You’re bottom of the league, you’re out there for a few days…”

And Vinnie Jones responded to the incident saying: “Brilliant, brilliant. You’re away on tour, you’ve had a few beers and the rest of it and some geezer leaves the keys in his cab, what are you going to do?"

West Brom club captain Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill have been questioned but not arrested by police, who passed the case to a local judge.

The case has been provisionally dismissed, but it could be reopened if new evidence comes to light.

The local judge had been asked to consider whether there was enough evidence to bring charges of "theft and vehicle theft".

West Brom have launched their own investigation into Thursday's incident.

All four apologised on Friday for "breaking the club's curfew" and for "the events which have been the subject of widespread and negative publicity".

The heated discussion began when Mr Barton described taxi-gate saying: "The lads got in and been a bit naughty away..."

Mr Jones said: "Aw brilliant...."

Mr Barton, the 35-year-old who played five times in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers and is now a regular pundit on Talksport replied: " I know, but we have Saint Brazil here. Saint Alan of Glasgow who's never done anything wrong."

"I've done some... things but I've never nicked a cab.," retorted Mr Brazil.

Mr Jones said: " Listen Al, you're away on tour, you've had a few beers and the rest of it, some geezer leaves the keys in his cab, what're you gonna do?

Mr Brazil said: "...But you can't do that, you're bottom of the league, you're out there for a few days...!

Mr Jones,a former Wimbledon and Leeds United midfielder, then recalled a training trip with the infamous Crazy Gang.

The FA Cup winner added: "You know what we were out to Portugal with Wimbledon, we're playing Tottenham at home... they had a beach buggy there and they wouldn't let us use this beach buggy, so at the end of the tour, about four or five days we were there... one of the boys had bought bolt cutters.

"At half six in the morning... the last thing you saw was the beach buggy disappear into the hotel swimming pool as we got onto the coach back to the airport.

“We lost that game to Waddle and Hoddle 2-0 and Dave Bassett didn’t get sacked.

“What’s [happening at West Brom] is down to results, it's not the lads having a McDonalds and [allegedly] nicking a cab. I think, fair play to them, they're having a bit of laugh and a few beers, Al, and I think exactly the same as Joey. I think you might have done something a little bit worse than that in your time, Al."

"I don't think so, well anyway, " said Mr Brazil.

Later in the show Mr Barton went on to say he "wasn't condoning" what happened but thought there were "more important things going on in the world that we could be talking about".

He said: "That energy we are wasting on what the footballers have done, or allegedly done and there are more important matters on planet Earth. Like global warming is a huge issue.

Mr Brazil retorted: "What? This is Sports Breakfast."

Talksport received complaints about Mr Barton and Mr Jones' view on the affair on the station's social media channels.

Nigel Richards said: "Says it all! Can’t understand why Talksport employs such people! Bad role models! I think the station should call time on them ASAP."

Nathan Jones added: "Talksport have embarrassed themselves by letting Barton make his views public on their station. He’s a spoilt brat who should be sacked."

Philip McDonald said: "Jones and Barton .... perfect role models to defend these idiots....haha."