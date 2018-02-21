CAMPAIGNERS will attempt to prove an art deco cinema auditorium threatened with demolition can be saved and restored to community use at a hearing today.

The claim comes as objectors battling against a move to turn a beloved but neglected derelict former seaside cinema in Portobello into 20 homes will make their case as the flats plan is debated by councillors.

Residents and business people, who are launching a rival bid to redevelop the 1939 building as a cinema and community hub, are trying to block Edinburgh-based owners Buckley Building's plan to demolish the auditorium, maintaining only the facade.

