HARRY Potter fans were missing the magic when they stepped off the Hogwarts Express at the Scots fishing port of Mallaig.

Now a new business is set to conjure up a Harry Potter experience in the west coast port, to meet the demand of thousands of JK Rowling pilgrims.

Suitably sited down an alleyway, in Mallaig’s old police station a new shop, which will sell Harry Potter themed gifts and give fans a magical time, is to open on March 30.

Maria Wilson, 32, from Fort William, who does the catering and runs the gift shop on the Jacobite Steam Train, came up with the idea of opening Hagrd’s Alley after feedback from fans.

Mother of two Mrs Wilson, who is undertaking the venture with her husband Scott, 38, said: “I go to Mallaig on the steam train every day, it’s probably the best job in the world, but a lot of customers were saying they went into Mallaig and there was nothing there.

“All the Harry Potter fans think they are on the Hogwarts Express and they expect something when they get off, now there will be a Harry Potter shop at the end of the line.

“The idea is that you walk into the shop and it’s going to be a Harry Potter experience, we have got some artefacts that can’t be purchased – only in Florida at Universal.

“I have also got a cauldron and other magic surprises awaiting, so if people don’t want to buy anything they will still have the experience.

“A lot of people would turn their nose up at the shop’s location because it’s tucked down an alleyway, but you can’t get better for a Harry Potter experience.”

Mrs Wilson is going to stock licensed Harry Potter clothes and accessories, and other gifts such as illustrated books, artwork and jewellery.

Magic charm bracelets and Snitch necklaces – styled from the golden snitch ball used in the Harry Potter game of quidditch – will be for sale.

Mrs Wilson, who will still be working on the train, said the demand for all things Harry Potter, created by JK Rowling, was as strong as ever.

She added: “There are tons of tourists, people who travel specifically from America to travel on that train, we get fans from China.”