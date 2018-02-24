Walkers and climbers are being urged to be prepared for “full winter conditions” in the Scottish Highlands as searches continue for three men missing on separate hikes over the last month.

Avalanche risks have hindered attempts to find Marcin Bialas, Neil Gibson and Jim Stalker but volunteers and mountaineers have been searching when the weather allows.

Mr Bialas, 36, was reported missing in an area close to Observatory Gully and Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis on January 21 but helicopter and foot searches have found no trace of him.

Loading article content