FORTY firefighters are tackling a fire in a luxury townhouse building in Glasgow.
Crews were called to the scene in Crown Road North in the west end of the city at around 4.22am.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews found a "well-developed fire" in the roof area when they arrived at the scene.
All resdients were evactuated from the building prior to the fire service's arrival. There were no reports of any injuries.
A spokeswoman for the SFRS confirmed the blaze would be ongoing for "sometime" due to the nature of the fire.
Six fire appliances were dealing with the incident.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown but the SFRS ensured a full investigation will be carried out as soon as possible.
One eyewitness said: "Woke up to see that the house across the road has been been on fire through the night. Pretty sobering sight to see. Luckily, everyone got out safely."
