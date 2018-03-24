1 HYPER TRAX INDOOR ELECTRIC BIKE ARENA

Where? Arrotshole Road, East Kilbride

What can I expect? An exciting blast around a dirt track on a KTM electric motorcycle. There is a track, with less powerful bikes, for youngsters, and a longer, faster track for older teenagers and adults. All gear is included and no experience of motorcycling is necessary.

Best for? Fit thrill-seekers as it’s a surprisingly physical experience.

(£12.50 for a 10-minute taster session but you’ll want the longer session which gives you two 10-minute sessions)

2 DOUNE CASTLE

Where? Doune, Stirlingshire

What can I expect? A well-preserved castle that children will enjoy running around.

Best for? Children who have a good imagination and adults who like Outlander – the series was filmed here.

(£6 for adults and £3.60 for children)

3 FIFE COASTAL PATH

Where? From Kincardine to Newburgh

What can I expect? Taking in sights such as Aberdour Castle, the East Neuk and St Andrews, you can walk as much or as little of the path as you like.

Best for? Getting among nature.

(Free)

4 CAMERA OBSCURA AND WORLD OF ILLUSIONS

Where? Royal Mile, Edinburgh

What can I expect? The “world of illusions” features light shows, optical illusions and trick experiments. Camera Obscura is a mind-boggling virtual reality tour of Edinburgh.

Best for? Amazing children and keeping them occupied.

(£15.50 for adults, £11.50 for under-15s and free for under-fives)

5 MAID OF THE LOCH, LOCH LOMOND

Where? Loch Lomond Shores, Balloch

What can I expect? The Maid is the last of the paddle steamers built in the UK. She has been transformed into a visitor attraction, with the interior and exterior open to explore. There are “in steam” days over Easter when you can see the steam engine and gearing system in operation.

Best for? Recreating Titanic moments on the bow of the ship and getting great views of Ben Lomond.

(Free)

6 HADDO HOUSE EASTER EGG HUNT

Where? Haddo House, Methlick, Aberdeenshire

What can I expect? Haddo hosts an annual Easter egg hunt in the grounds, with anyone lucky enough to get an egg able to trade them in for a treat when they finish. You can also spot red squirrels in the trees and otters in the pond – but you must book a car park pass in advance or arrive on foot.

Best for? Competitive children.

(£5 for car pass and free otherwise)

7 THE CRAFT POTTERY

Where? West Campbell Street, Glasgow

What can I expect? Paint your own pottery then leave it to be finished and glazed so you can keep it. Be creative – or use a stencil if you aren’t feeling brave.

Best for? Letting creative juices flow.

(£3 for painting then prices depend on objects chosen)

8 CYCLE PATHS, THE KELPIES

Where? Helix Park, Falkirk

What can I expect? Bring the bikes and cycle round the magnificent horses, then follow the path to the Falkirk Wheel. There’s also a loch, tearoom and adventure playground at the Helix Park to keep children occupied.

Best for? Doing exercise as a family while admiring an engineering masterpiece.

(Free)

9 CAMPERDOWN WILDLIFE CENTRE

Where? Coupar Angus Road, Dundee

What can I expect? Exotic birds, monkeys and a European brown

bear. Children aged eight to 15 can sign up to be a zookeeper for the day and get hands-on access to the animals.

Best for?Animal-mad youngsters.

(General admission is £5 for adults and £4 for children)

10 CULZEAN CASTLE

Where? Maybole, Ayrshire

What can I expect? Plenty of space for youngsters to run around: the grounds, walled garden and beaches are perfect exploring. Inside the castle there are paintings for adults to admire and Lego figures hidden in each room that children love to find.

Best for? A full day of family fun, especially if the weather is nice.

(£38 for a family ticket)

11 MOUNTAIN BIKING AT KIRROUGHTREE

Where? Palnure, Dumfries and Galloway

What can I expect? There are four levels of difficulty so there’s something for everyone and great views along the way. A skills area gives you an idea of your level.

Best for? A rush of real adrenaline.

(Free)

12 SCOTLAND’S SECRET BUNKER

Where? Troywood, St Andrews

What can I expect? Hidden beneath a farmhouse, the bunker was built for top officials in the case of nuclear war. Visit the bunker, the command centre and the dormitories that would have been used in an apocalypse.

Best for? History buffs.

(£12.50 for adults, £8.50 for children)

13 TUBING AT GLASGOW SKI CENTRE

Where? Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

What can I expect? Sitting in donut-shaped inflatables, youngsters will love whizzing down the dry ski slopes. They get as many turns as can be fitted into an hour, with the tubing welcome to all over age four.

Best for? Anyone with a bit of a thrill-seeker in them.

(£10 per person for non-members)

14 NEW LANARK

Where? Lanark, South Lanarkshire

What can I expect? This Unesco World Heritage Site is a former cotton mill and village built by visionary Robert Owen. Children will love the Annie McLeod Experience (an interactive ride) and the historic village classroom where they can dress up and write on old-fashioned blackboards.

Best for? A varied day out – there’s plenty to see and do.

(£12.50 for adults, £9 for under-15s)

15 SCOTTISH FOOTBALL MUSEUM

Where? Hampden Park, Glasgow

What can I expect? Sit in what was the original dressing room from the old Hampden, admire the Scottish Cup trophy and watch clips of Scotland’s football stars.

Best for? Anyone interested in football.

(£8 for adults and £3 for children, or £13 for adults and £5 for kids if you add the stadium tour)

16 SCONE PALACE

Where? Scone, Perth

What can I expect? The palace where Scottish kings and queens were crowned. Children will be kept entertained by the zip slide and the cutout of Robert the Bruce to put their heads through and the maze.

Best for? If the weather is unpredictable there’s plenty to do both in and outdoors.

(Prices vary depending on time of visit)

17 MUSEUM OF RURAL LIFE

Where? Philipshill Road, East Kilbride

What can I expect? Plenty of tractors! Also a farmhouse, pigs and cows, plus plenty of interactive displays.

Best for? You can spend a whole day there.

(£7 for adults and £4 for children)

18 ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN EDINBURGH

Where? Inverleith Row, Edinburgh

What can I expect? Walk round the rock garden, the Queen Mother Memorial area and the Herbaceous Border.

Best for? Having a picnic.

(Free)

19 GORGIE CITY FARM

Where? Gorgie Road, Edinburgh

What can I expect? Pigs, cows, chickens, sheep and goats.

Best for? Getting up close to animals.

(Free but recommended donation of £2)

20 EASTEREGGSTRAVAGANZA AT TRAQUAIR HOUSE

Where? Innerleithen, Tweeddale

What can I expect? Easter Sunday hosts the biggest egg hunt in the Borders.

Best for? Celebrating Easter Sunday in style.

(Prices vary)