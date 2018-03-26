A MASS for the late Cardinal Keith O’Brien is to be held in Edinburgh's St Mary's Cathedral one month after his funeral, it has emerged.

Archbishop Leo Cushley will lead the Month's Mind Mass for the disgraced Cardinal, who stepped down as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh and relinquished all duties after admitting sexual misconduct in 2013.

The church has insisted it is a "very common, very normal" part of Catholic practice, and that the Cathedral is the correct place for it to be held as that was the seat of Cardinal O'Brien's parish.

However, it comes after it was revealed that the late Cardinal will not be accorded a full requiem mass in his own diocese and will not be buried at the Cathedral.

Instead he is to be interred at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Edinburgh, in the same grave as his parents – which the Church said was in accordance with his own wishes.

Cardinal O'Brien withdrew from public life after the in February 2013 after three priests and a former priest alleged improper sexual conduct in the 1980s.

He later apologised, saying saying his behaviour had “fallen beneath the standards” expected of him.

The funeral arrangements, which were made with input from Pope Francis himself, aim to resolve a dilemma for the Church over how to honour the disgraced Cardinal and draw a line under the scandal.

A Month's Mind Mass is a traditional Catholic custom dating back to medieval times. The custom sees a Requiem Mass offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for the forgiveness of their sins.

One source said: “Archbishop Leo Cushley is trying to be a man of all seasons and appeal to both sides of the divide.

"It will be interesting to see how many bishops will take part in the Requiem Mass and whether Cardinals come from Ireland.”

Meanwhile, fresh tributes have been paid to Cardinal O'Brien by his friend Father Seamus Ahearne, of the Diocese of Dublin, who defended his "flamboyant" former colleague online.

Father Ahearne wrote: "Keith was full of humanity and humour. He had mischief and fun. He added colour to faith.

"He was flamboyant and always lit up the face of the Church. It was extremely sad that he had to resign on his 75th birthday. There were good reasons.

"Somehow we don’t cope too well with failure as a church. The pedestal is very high. But isn’t our history as church, built (historically) on sin and Confession? I found it difficult to reconcile a forgiving church with the exile of Keith."

He added: "Keith retained his bright outlook on life even during those past five years. Whatever happened, I want to use Schillebeeckx’s definition of a sacrament (again) “A smile on the face of God.”

"Keith reflected that smile during his life in Scotland and during his retirement. His God was big. He brought warmth, heart and fun to the life of faith. He had the common touch. We miss such characters of faith."

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh said: “A Month’s Mind Mass is a very common, very normal, very ancient part of Catholic piety allowing, as it does, for people to gather 30 days after a death in order to pray for the repose of the departed’s soul and also to ask for the forgiveness of their sins -- it neither canonises nor condemns the deceased but prayerfully commends them to mercy and justice of God.”