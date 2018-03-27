A ROW has broken out in the heart of the Scottish Catholic Church after former friends of shamed Cardinal O’Brien claim the hierarchy “misled” worshippers over his final wishes.

Canon Matt McManus, who was a friend of Cardinal O’Brien for 60 years, criticised an “almost universal presumption of guilt” on the part of those who didn’t know him, in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct.

And he accused many within the Catholic Church of abandoning the former Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh when allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour involving four men him first surfaced in 2013.

Canon McManus, of St Peter in Chains, in Ardrossan, said the church itself had done little to counter the claims.

“When the accusations were made the Cardinal sought the help of the Catholic Press Office to enable him to make some response. His calls were not answered or returned. He was cut adrift,” Canon McManus said.

When it was announced last week that Cardinal O’Brien would receive a funeral mass in Newcastle,followed by burial in Edinburgh’s Mount Vernon cemetery, the church announced that these were according to his wishes.

This was only partially true, Canon McManus said.

In fact, he had hoped to be buried at St Mary’s Cathedral in the heart of his archdiocese, but had added a caveat, suspecting the church might reject his first preference, Canon McManus said.

“With regard to the funeral arrangement, a presumption of guilt has been followed. His will and instructions – and I have seen them – ask if possible that he be buried in St Mary’s Cathedral, ‘but if that is not possible, then I would be happy to be buried with my parents’,” he explained.

But only the second half had been made public, Canon McManus said: “It is surprising a half sentence can be quoted in a press release from the Catholic Press Office. As priests we bury people in Scotland all the time and we don’t ask for a religious or moral clean bill of health first. But not in this case.”

He also queried the decision of Archbishop Leo Cushley – Cardinal O’ Brien’s successor at St Andrews and Edinburgh – to attend the hospital in Newcastle to administer to the Cardinal the ‘sacrament of the sick’, commonly known as Last Rites – even though a hospital chaplain had already done so.

It would have been better if efforts had been put into giving him a fair hearing, while he was still alive, he said. “I think I would have seen more Christian witness from our community in giving human rights, rather than last rites,” he added.

Canon McManus said he had seen no indications that his friend had had a “long term gay relationship”, as has been reported, and said he was saddened that anonymous allegations might overshadow the good work done by a man with whom he trained and was ordained, and with whom he frequently went on holiday.

Were accusations about he Cardinal’s behaviour proven, he would respect that, the canon said. “in the meantime, I intend to ignore the speculation... The ‘guilt without trial’ brigade can continue with their character assassination.”

He said plans for a memorial mass for Cardinal O’Brien as St Mary’s cathedral would be some comfort to former friends. “The decision will allow many people from all over Scotland to pray together for the Cardinal. Cardinal O’Brien will not worry how or where he is buried, he has died at peace with God,” he said.

A church source said it was wrong to say Cardinal O’Brien had been abandoned by the church. “He was given 24/7 support and press statements were made on his behalf. The support given was extensive and intense and he was extremely grateful,” the source said.

Meanwhile a spokesman for the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh claimed the church was unaware of what had been in Cardinal O’Brien’s will. “The funeral notice for Cardinal O’Brien was drawn up in consultation with – and then approved by – the executor of the late Cardinal’s will who believes that it is entirely accurate to describe the chosen place of burial as being in accordance with wishes expressed by Cardinal O’Brien himself.”