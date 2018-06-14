A driver is in a critical condition in hospital after his bus was involved in a crash with a tram on the outskirts of Edinburgh that left six injured.
The 66-year-old male driver of the bus was one of four who were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash, which happened near the airport on Wednesday at around 5.20pm.
Police say a driver and ticket conductor from the tram were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries were not thought to be serious.
The ambulance service said a further three were discharged from the scene without the need to attend hospital. It is not clear whether the three received treatment for injuries.
The tram was leaving the airport for the city centre when it derailed in a collision with a single decker airport car park bus. The bus also collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles.
Trams have been limited to running between the Gyle and York Place while the incident is investigated.
Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "We are working at this time to establish why this collision occurred and we'd be keen to hear from any members of the public who witnessed what happened.
"If you believe you have any information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."
