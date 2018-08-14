A MAJOR new movie about Robert the Bruce, directed by David Mackenzie, is to be the opening film of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

Outlaw King, which is backed by Netflix and stars Chris Pine, will be premiered at the annual festival in Canada on September 6.

Creative Scotland, which gave £1m to the film, said it is the biggest feature film to be made in Scotland to date.

A description of the film, produced by Gillian Berrie, supplied to the press says it tells the "untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England."

It adds: "Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales."

The film will launch on Netflix on 9 November this year.

Three other films with links to Scotland will also play in Toronto: Tell It To the Bees, Wild Rose and Freedom Fields.

Anna Pacquin and Holliday Grainger star in Tell It to the Bees, an adaptation of Fiona Shaw’s 1950s set novel of the same title. Directed by Annabel Jankle, it was shot in Stirlingshire.

Wild Rose, starring Jessie Buckley and Julie Walters, tells the story of Rose-Lynn Harlan, a Glasgow singer and single mother who dreams of becoming a country and western star.

Scottish writer Nicole Taylor wrote the film, and it is directed by Tom Harper.

Freedom Fields is a documentary by Nazilha Arebi, produced by the Scottish Documentary Institute, and is set in post-revolution Libya.

Robbie Allen, the senior Screen Executive at Creative Scotland: “We are enormously excited and proud to see the epic Outlaw King receive its premiere at one of the world most important film festivals.

"It’s an incredible achievement for David, Gillian and all involved.

“To then be followed by the World Premieres of yet more exciting films from Scotland is a testament to the current strength of our filmmaking nation."

He added: "This is an exceptionally positive time for our sector."

Also screening at TIFF 2018 is Mark Cousins’ Women Make Film: A New Road Movie through Cinema.

Produced by Hopscotch films, the documentary celebrates female directors from around the world.