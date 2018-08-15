THE death toll from Tuesday's Italian bridge disaster has reached 39, including three children.
First responders said 16 people had been injured all but one of whom remain in hospital. Twelve of those hurt are still list as seriously ill, or "code red".
As rescue efforts continued, huge political pressure was put on the private company responsible for Italy's highway infrastructure, much of it constructed during the country's boom years in the 1950s and 1960s.
Transport minister Danilo Toninelli called for the resignation of executives at Autostrade per L'Italia, the motorway operating firm. He also announced that he had begun a procedure of stripping the firm of its franchise to run the system, according to the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano. He said: "If they are not capable of managing our motorways then the state will do so."
Witnesses reported hearing a roar as the 45-metre bridge collapsed in torrential rain during midday traffic on the eve of a major holiday that sees most Italians abandoning cities for beaches and mountains.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment