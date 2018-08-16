JEWISH leaders have displayed “intransigent hostility” and an utter refusal to engage in dialogue over the anti-Semitism row engulfing Labour, the leader of the UK’s largest union has said.

Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, Labour’s biggest donor, said the ongoing controversy had been “wildly exaggerated”.

He accused “Blairite” Labour MPs of exploiting the row to split the party, and said Mr Corbyn had taken a number of measures to address concerns.

Writing for the HuffPost website, he added: “What is the response from the leading Jewish community organisations to this record of reaching out, of understanding, and of action?

“Intransigent hostility and an utter refusal to engage in dialogue about building on what has been done and resolving outstanding difficulties.”

The intervention comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown failed to endorse Mr Corbyn as a “fit and proper person” to lead the country.

He insisted the Labour leader had to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in full, which his party has so far failed to do.

Mr McCluskey said he was “at a loss” to understand the motives of Jewish leaders, adding: “They raised entirely proper concerns, but have simply refused to take ‘yes’ for an answer.”

He said Jewish newspapers had engaged in a “thoroughly irresponsible act of fear-mongering” when they accused Mr Corbyn of representing “an existential threat to Jewish life” in Britain.

And he appealed to the leadership of the Jewish community to “abandon their truculent hostility, engage in dialogue and dial down the rhetoric, before the political estrangement between them and the Labour Party becomes entrenched”.

The trade union boss defended Labour’s reluctance to adopt the IHRA definition in its entirety, insisting doing so would have free speech implications when it comes to criticising Israel.

But he argued it should now be accepted to allow the party to move on.

He added: “While rooting out the anti-Semites, we cannot descend into a vortex of McCarthyism, however much Labour’s opponents might enjoy the spectacle.”

Mr McCluskey also directly attacked Labour MP Chuka Umunna, accusing him of seeking to foster splits. Mr Umunna said he would not be “bulled into silence”.

It comes as Mr Corbyn faces increasing criticism over his handling of the anti-Semitism row.

He has also been attacked over allegations he paid tribute to Palestinian terrorists during his visit to a cemetery in Tunisia in 2014.