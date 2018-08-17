THOUSANDS of tenants and landlords will be consulted over plans to impose rent restrictions to help halt the housing crisis.

Scottish Labour wants to introduce new legislation linking rents to average wages, with tenants given the power to challenge unfair charges.

It argues the so-called "Mary Barbour law" – named after the activist who led Govan's famous rent strikes of 1915 – would ensure "no one is forced to rent a home that pushes them into poverty".

Party leader Richard Leonard said Scotland’s private rented sector needed to be reformed.

He said: “Too many young families are caught in a vicious cycle – a lack of affordable public housing forces people to rent privately and as a result many are paying rip-off rents which stops them saving for a deposit to buy their own home.

“Our proposals for a Mary Barbour law will seek to regulate the private rented sector to ensure that no one is forced to rent a home that pushes them into poverty or falls below the standards needed to protect their physical and mental health and well-being.

“A home is a basic fundamental human right. The Scottish Parliament must endure that that everyone can exercise this right to live in security, peace, and dignity.

“While the SNP tinkers around the edges, Labour will deliver real change. The first step towards that is this a major discussion paper to guide our reforms.”

Labour research showed the number of people living in poverty in the private rented sector has increased by 75 per cent in the last decade.

The party’s new discussion paper is targeted at housing groups, landlords and tenants and seeks to develop a better picture of the sector across Scotland.

It comes as Mr Leonard addresses the Edinburgh Fringe as part of its “In Conversation With...” strand of events.