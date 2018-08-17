AROUND 800 people have paid tribute to former Holyrood presiding officer Sir Alex Fergusson at a memorial service he planned himself when he knew he was dying.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, Scottish Secretary David Mundell and Education Secretary John Swinney were among those at Kirkcudbright Parish Church.

Sir Alex, who died last month aged 69 after a short illness, had been an MSP for the Galloway area from 1999 until his retirement at the 2016 Scottish election.

The former farmer was the first Tory MSP to become Presiding Officer, serving from 2007 to 2011, and the first PO to return to work as a backbench MSP after holding the position.

All the other former Presiding Officers - Lord David Steel, Sir George Reid and Tricia Marwick - as well as the current holder Ken Macintosh were present at the 90-minute service, for which Sir Alex had written the introduction.

Ms Davidson said Sir Alex was “an enormous figure” in her party and “exemplary” PO.

Mr Mundell said he was honoured to give a eulogy at the "moving but uplifting" service.

He paid tribute to Sir Alex as a loving husband and family man, a true, a champion of rural Scotland and “the most thoroughly decent man I've ever known”.

Sir Alex’s son Dougal read a poem called A Vigil for Alex written by his mother Lady Merryn.

Flags were also flown at half-mast outside the Scottish Parliament as a mark of respect.

Sir Alex was cremated a few days earlier at a private ceremony attended by close family.