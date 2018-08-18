THE English prisons minister has promised to resign if he fails to turn around the country's most violent and drug-infested jails in a year.

In a rare moment of political accountability, Rory Stewart said he would quit if there had not been improvements in the 10 worst prisons south of the border.

He made the announcement live on BBC Breakfast Time as he announced an extra £10m to tackle problems with new body scanners and sniffer dogs.

A repairs programme will also improve cells and perimeter security.

The Penrith MP said new psychoactive substances such as Spice were hugely challenging, but visible governors and focusing on drugs and cleanliness could make a big difference.

He said: “I will quit if I haven’t succeeded in 12 months in reducing the level of drugs and violence in those prisons. I want to make a measurable difference.

“I believe in the prison service. I believe in our prison officers. I believe that this can be turned around. I want you to judge me on those results and I’ll resign if I don’t succeed.”

Last year there were more than 3500 assaults in the 10 prisons involved, up 15% in a year.

Most of the prisons are in Yorkshire, Humberside and the Midlands.