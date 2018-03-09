A SCOTTISH university has opened its new multimillion pound campus in Lanarkshire.

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) said the £110 million development would provide a state of the art facility for staff and students.

Officials said the UWS Lanarkshire estate, located in a business park on the outskirts of Hamilton, represented a shift in learning and teaching in higher education across the UK.

The three campus buildings on the estate are joined by a "street" which provides work and social spaces for students, staff and the local community.

Students will also benefit from the chance to work closely with more than 80 local, national and international businesses, offering practical opportunities to gain experience during their university career. Businesses include HSBC, Babcock and John Lewis.

Professor Craig Mahoney, principal of UWS, said: “The opening of the UWS Lanarkshire campus is a momentous occasion in our university’s history and has been delivered on time and on budget - an extremely proud moment for everyone involved in this highly ambitious project.

“The new campus will completely transform our students’ university experience and will give students and staff access to some of the most advanced teaching and research facilities in the UK. It will also have a tremendous impact on the local community."

Mr Mahoney said the buildings had been designed to adapt to modern learning techniques which rely more heavily on smart devices.

He added: "UWS Lanarkshire is equipped with first-class facilities to support the changing nature of learning and teaching higher education.

“Every element of the campus has been carefully considered to ensure it is modern, connected, collaborative, sustainable and that it provides significant opportunities for research and enterprise activity."

The campus includes a 236-capacity auditorium and a conference space for up to 128 people. A priority has been placed on sustainability, making UWS Lanarkshire one of the UK’s greenest university campuses, powered by renewable energy from the nearby Blantyre Muir wind farm.