POLICE are to take no action against a teacher from one of Scotland’s top independent boarding schools after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

However, Loretto School in Musselburgh, East Lothian, the oldest boarding school in Scotland, continues to suspend the member of staff pending an investigation by the Care Inspectorate.

Details of the complaint have not yet been confirmed, although it is understood to relate to inappropriate contact between a member of staff and a senior pupil.

Dr Graham Hawley, the school's headmaster, said the allegations related to behaviour that was not tolerated at the school.

Loretto is one of Scotland’s leading fee-paying schools, where parents pay up to £33,600 a year to board senior pupils. It regularly receives top ratings and is particularly renowned for its drama, music, art and sport.

Mr Hawley said: “As headmaster and as a parent, I am deeply disturbed by these allegations and I take them very seriously. The alleged behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in our community. It is everything that we are not.

"As soon as the allegations were brought to us we took action. We alerted the police, we alerted the Care Inspectorate, we instigated an internal investigation, we suspended the member of staff in question.

“The school has undertaken extensive work to ensure it is as safe an environment as it is possible for a school to be. We have built a culture in which pupils can feel empowered to come forward, to seek and find the support they need in situations like this.”

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate confirmed a probe was underway. He said: “We have been notified by the Loretto School of an allegation involving a member of staff. We are working closely with the school."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A report was received. Inquiries were carried out and no crime was identified."