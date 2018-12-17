Read the latest edition of Business HQ online here

IT’S nearly Christmas and traditionally the time for many people to stop thinking about work for a spell.

And although this year the murky waters of Brexit are likely to keep some people up at night, we have no choice but to keep going and hope for the best. But there are glad tidings in many quarters. The oil and gas sector ended the year with good news from West of Shetland; food and drink is benefiting from the worldwide thirst for gin, and the tech sector continues to punch well above its weight – find out more in our STEM and Entrepreneur campaign reports.

But ’tis the season to give. And to get into the Christmas spirit we have focused on the new breed of entrepreneurs such as Josh Littlejohn of Social Bite’s Sleep in the Park fame, who values making a difference over making money. If a night in the cold is not for you, there are other ways to help, including our gifts for good guide inside.

All the very best for the holidays, however you spend them, and see you again in 2019.

Ian McConnell

Business Editor For The Herald

Business Desk

A round-up of analysis, key events and headlines of the year from The Herald’s business team

Speaking out

Ian McConnell on the Brexit storm that it is brewing for the Scottish economy

The Fifth Element

The coming of 5G will transform our lives, but how will it work and can it be rolled out across the country?

100-plus

A salute to Scotland’s oldest businesses, still successful after more than a century of trading

Social Enterprise

As millennials increasingly want their hard-earned cash to do something good, new entrepreneurs are stepping in to improve our world

Game Central

How Scotland has become the epicentre of the global video game revolution

The Makers

It’s the most magical time of the year … and here are the businesspeople helping make it happen

AI in Health

In the second of his assessments of the impact of AI, Anthony Harrington looks at health services and professions

The Big Idea

Is it time to ditch the traditional nine to five?

Export HQ

Our thirst for gin shows no sign of abating and Scotland’s distillers are making their way into the lucrative global market

Travel HQ

A closer look at one of England’s northern powerhouse cities - Leeds

Construction HQ

Innovation and AI in the Scottish construction sector

Campaigns:

Entrepreneur

Beezer Geezers

Two Scots entrepreneurs are taking on the tech giants

Guiding lights

The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Entrepreneur Accelerator mentoring programme

Climate for Change

Electric vehicles … is Scotland ready for the new age of motoring?

STEM

A New Perspective – Virtual and Augmented Reality design skills are at the heart of the fourth industrial revolution and Glasgow School of Art students are exhibiting all the right qualities

