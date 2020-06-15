A Scottish airport is encouraging travellers to "flysafe" as staff prepare for the return of travel with new measures in place.

New signs at Edinburgh Airport will explain where people need to go in a colour-coded one-way system set up to maintain social distancing throughout.

Protective screens have been installed at check-in, security and arrivals, while staff will wear face coverings and personal protective equipment (PPE) in "passenger-facing areas".

READ MORE: Monday Interview: 'We were back up and running after just two days shutdown'

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive, said: "We know how important it is to provide passengers with reassurance and confidence as they look to return to travel and we've spent a lot of time looking at how we do that by making improvements to our operation.

"The steps we have taken will allow people to get moving safely and reopen our economy by providing that connectivity that our airlines are rebuilding.

"We all have a part to play in this recovery and we must make sure we do that by encouraging people to flysafe."

In an average summer season, around 45,000 to 50,000 passengers would pass through the airport every day to catch any one of 300 flights.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, there are only 300 passengers and six or seven flights this summer.

As part of the "let's all flysafe" campaign, a list of general rules for travellers to follow have been introduced including asking passengers who feel unwell not to risk going to the airport.

The airport will have enhanced cleaning schedules with new fogging machines to help disinfect trolleys and wheelchairs.

For those who do travel, security trays will be regularly deep-cleaned with "anti-viral trays" being introduced.

The airport is also trialling temperature-checking technology for passengers departing from Edinburgh with hand sanitising stations installed inside and outside.

Adam Wilson, airport operations director, said: "Although we never want to see a near-empty airport, we've utilised the time to closely look at the terminal and surrounding areas and come up with a plan to protect everyone as much as possible.

"We know the layout is different and we know it will take time to adapt to it but we believe the campaign and measures are the right thing for our airport and our passengers.

"We're effectively welcoming people into our home and these changes are our way of providing them with confidence and reassurance, letting them know we care about and them and their journeys.

"We'll continue to evaluate our approach as we go forward, and we encourage people to provide feedback and help us all flysafe."

Around 2,500 workers are set to lose their jobs at builders' merchant Travis Perkins.

The company, which also owns Toolstation and Wickes, said the decision comes as it expects the recession to hit the trade for at least two years.

READ MORE: Travis Perkins announces 2,500 jobs and 165 stores to go

It plan to close 165 stores - mainly focusing on smaller Travis Perkins sites - also they said there were encouraging signs that building work is returning.

Chief executive Nick Roberts said: "Whilst we have experienced improving trends more recently, we do not expect a return to pre-Covid trading conditions for some time and consequently we have had to take the very difficult decision to begin consultations on the closure of selected branches and to reduce our workforce to ensure we can protect the Group as a whole.

"This is in no way a reflection on those employees impacted and we will do everything we can to support them during this process."

The cuts come after a week in which UK companies announced redundancies in excess of 60,000, including cuts from Centrica and BP.

More than three-quarters of people who have delayed plans to travel the North Coast 500 expect to visit within a year of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

In a survey of 4,000 people by the North Coast 500 (NC500) group, 80% said the pandemic has had no impact on their desire to explore the tourist route and they want to tour the Highlands once restrictions are lifted.

READ MORE: Glasgow bar Ardnamurchan reveals social distancing revamp with private pods

It is hoped more Scots will explore the 516-mile route as international travel proves difficult.

Tom Campbell, executive chairman of NC500 Ltd, said: "It's extremely encouraging to see that a significant number of visitors are already rescheduling their plans to visit the NC500 this summer, into 2021 and beyond.

"This really is a positive sign for the re-emergence of the tourism industry in the north Highlands.

"The breathtaking natural scenery, wide open green spaces, majestic mountain ranges, sandy beaches and rugged coastline of the NC500 are key factors that will draw visitors back to the region and away from larger towns and cities after lockdown."

The survey suggests the average number of days visitors plan to travel the NC500 has increased from nine to 11, indicating more people expect to make use of "staycations" in the coming year.

Some visitors said they will be looking to tourism and hospitality businesses to adopt new health and safety measures.

People expecting to stay in self-catering facilities, camping or glamping sites have also increased, due to visitors wanting to stay in self-isolated accommodation.

READ MORE: Scrolling speed and how customers hold devices to be studied by Royal Bank of Scotland

A previous survey from the NC500 group found 67% of businesses anticipated reopening in 2020, while 18% were hopeful they would reopen by 2021.

Mr Campbell added: "As we all begin to think about what life might look like beyond the coronavirus pandemic, we know that the stunning natural landscape of NC500 remains reassuringly unchanged and will continue to inspire people from around Scotland, the rest of the UK and beyond when it's safe travel.

"As we start to plan for the reopening of tourism in the north Highlands, NC500 will continue to work to help deliver a balance between economic recovery and public safety."

Last year, it was estimated the NC500 boosted the economy by £22.89 million and created 179 full-time jobs.