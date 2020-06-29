By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH housebuilder CALA Homes has announced its sales offices and show homes north of the Border will start reopening, by appointment only, from today.

It noted this reopening process was “in line with the latest Government guidelines”, flagging its implementation of new health and safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including more frequent cleaning of show houses and sales suites, protective screens, hand-sanitiser stations and signage.

CALA Homes noted that, while its sales teams would not be able to accompany customers around show homes, viewers would be “given plenty of time to explore these properties on their own”, with its advisors on hand beforehand and afterwards to answer questions.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “The safety of our customers, our team and the wider community is absolutely paramount.”