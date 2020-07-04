COMMSWORLD has landed a £15 million contract with Renfrewshire Council to upgrade its connectivity.
The deal will see the firm roll out full fibre to around 180 council buildings including schools, local libraries, and community centres, as well as CCTV and traffic control systems.
Edinburgh-headquartered Commsworld, a UK-wide provider of networking and connectivity solutions, said it is linking up with CityFibre in a “landmark deal” lasting 17 years.
READ MORE: Scottish company is first to use new dark fibre product to boost connectivity
CityFibre will design, build, operate and own more than 80 per cent of the network, with Commsworld delivering connectivity to the remaining sites.
Commsworld claims the deal is the largest public sector contract agreed in the UK this year so far.
READ MORE: Full fibre network boost
Bruce Strang, of Commsworld, said: “We have demonstrated a track record of success in delivering massively enhanced infrastructure to Edinburgh, the Scottish Borders and Glasgow, and look forward to delivering the same for Renfrewshire Council.”
Rob Hamlin, of CityFibre, said: “The coronavirus has highlighted the critical role of digital connectivity in our daily lives and this will only continue to increase.
“We are delighted to be working alongside Commsworld.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.