A SCOTTISH medical technology company is to take on 60 new staff as part of an expansion move.

The new roles at ODx will be based in Inverness and include assembly technicians, lab, office and clinical staff, who will support the development of a device that helps detect the ability of urinary tract infections (UTIs) to resist antibiotics.

The technology is currently going through clinical studies and it is claimed will aid patients by getting faster diagnosis and treatment, and will also save NHS costs on hospital admissions, lab time and reducing antibiotic prescriptions.

It means ODx can provide answers for treatment options within an hour, instead of the current time of two to three days.

Ivan McKee, minister for trade, investment and innovation, announce the move. He said: “Scotland is recognised globally for its ground-breaking work in the life sciences sector and our existing investors play a huge role in this, so it’s wonderful to see one of them expanding in this hugely exciting sector.

“This announcement is also welcome news for the local economy. As we plan our strategic economic recovery from Covid-19, now is the time to re-imagine the Scotland around us and to begin building a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy focused on wellbeing.”

ODx, which currently employs 30 people, established the medical testing business on Inverness Campus in August 2019, with £1.75 million investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Giles Hamilton, ODx chief executive, said: “Our local partnerships, support from HIE and the commitment to medical technology from the Scottish Government were big factors in ODx deciding to place these jobs in Inverness rather than overseas.

“We hope the creation of these positions will also help bolster the local economy as we all tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Charlotte Wright, chief executive of HIE, welcomed the company’s commitment to the community, saying ODx recently supported the NHS’ Covid-19 response offering its analytics equipment, processes and expert management in setting up clinical testing in collaboration with other firms on the Inverness Campus.

Ms Wright said: “This is more excellent news for the region. It is the second significant inward investment and job creation project announced recently, following Capgemini’s major contract win confirmed last month.

“When ODx established its centre on Inverness Campus last year, it was in anticipation of up to 30 new jobs in three years. This latest announcement from the company will take the total figure to more than 90 in around a year.”