LOGAN Energy, the Edinburgh-based clean energy firm, has been selected to deliver a hydrogen refuelling station that turns water into transport fuel.
It supports the roll-out of dual-fuel hydrogen waste-disposal trucks in England, targeted because of their high emissions and specifically converted to tackle air quality objectives.
The firm said the project builds on its track record of delivering hydrogen technology across the UK and Europe and Scotland’s growing reputation as leaders in the hydrogen industry.
The £1 million project, led by Cheshire East Council and Storengy UK, demonstrates the potential to turn water sources into clean, low-carbon energy and is the first of its kind in north west England.
Bill Ireland, of Logan Energy, said: “The demand to switch to a low-carbon economy is greater than ever before.”
