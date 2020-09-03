An opportunity to "capitalise on Scotland’s staycation boom" has arisen with the sale of four holiday cottages, two caravans and a family home in a lochside setting near Fort William.

Agent Bell Ingram said the package "is perfect for buyers looking for a complete lifestyle change post lockdown".

With many expected to choose UK staycations instead of holidays abroad following lockdown it is claimed there is "healthy income" to be made from premium sites such as Cuilcheanna Cottages, on the market with Bell Ingram for offers over £625,000.

Alongside the holiday lets, Cuilcheanna offers a five-bedroom family home set in 0.11 acres of land. It is anticipated that the home, which offers stunning views, would be occupied by the owners of the of holiday cottages, presenting "an excellent lifestyle opportunity" for buyers.

Cuilcheanna is on the market for offers over £420,000.

The properties sit in the prominent position on the side of Loch Linnhe, in the highland village of Onich. Its proximity to Fort William means the site is easily accessed by tourists while offering views of the Loch and Beinn a’Bheithir.

Onich has a cafe, hotel, pub and restaurants, offering guests plenty of local amenities.

Meanwhile, the Corran Ferry provides access to the Ardnamurchan peninsula and from the nearby coastal town of Oban, there are frequent sailings to the Hebridean islands of Mull and Iona as well as Colonsay, Islay and Barra.

Andrew Fuller, of agent Bell Ingram, said: “This is a unique opportunity for buyers looking for a lifestyle change that is commercially viable. With the popularity of touring holidays such as the North Coast 500, the rental model in Scotland has changed over the last few years.

"We are now seeing tourists opting for shorter term lets as opposed to the traditional one or two week stays, resulting in the opportunity to increase net revenue from a holiday let property. With Cuilcheanna Cottages being situated in such a prominent position on Scotland’s stunning west coast, there is an opportunity to make a healthy income from this venture.”

Swallow Cottage, the first of the holiday lets on the site is a traditional barn conversion offering two-bedroom family holiday accommodation. The property is accessed from the parking with a central hallway leading through to an open plan kitchen and dining area. This room features a double height design, with a lounge area located on a stylish mezzanine floor, with gallery view to the lower sitting area.

Two bedrooms are located on the ground floor, both of which feature full en-suite facilities. The master en-suite is also equipped for those with mobility difficulties making it a desirable letting unit.

An adjoining barn is included in the sale and offers scope for those looking to convert to additional accommodation above the garages.

A full-length attic also offers scope for conversion, subject to the necessary planning consents.

To the right of the property, an area has been set aside as a laundry room, offering a washing a drying solution for tourists looking to enjoy many of the outdoor activities on offer in the region.

The three remaining cottages, Ash, Birch and Rowan, are set in an elevated position with views across the loch, are each offer single storey family accommodation by way of two bedrooms.

Accessed from the front, each bungalow has an open plan living area incorporating a combined lounge and kitchen, with large windows to the front capturing the superb coastal views. The kitchens are fully fitted, with a selection of wall and floor units complimented by a contrasting roll-top worktop.

A central bathroom is accessed from the hallway, along with a double and twin bedroom. The design also incorporates an airing cupboard which houses the electric water storage tank.

Each of the three cottages has recently had its respective roof replaced with new concrete tiles, and all have been the subject of recent internal decoration, making them an attractive proposition for those looking to continue this well-established holiday rental business.

The area surrounding the cottages includes a grass field and large parking area, with access via a shared private track. The three cottages are set in an elevated position within the open field, with pathways giving access to each cottage.