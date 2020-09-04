A mini holiday site in the Highlands has been put up for sale for just over £1 million.
The owner of the family business which includes four cottages, two caravans and a five-bedroom house has decided to retire with the family moving to a new home nearby the lochside setting, which is close to Fort William.
Agent Bell Ingram said the package “is perfect for buyers looking for a complete lifestyle change post lockdown”.
With many expected to choose UK staycations instead of holidays abroad following lockdown it is claimed there is “healthy income” to be made from premium sites such as Cuilcheanna Cottages, on the market for offers over £625,000.
Alongside the holiday lets, Cuilcheanna has the family home set in 0.11 acres of land. It is anticipated that the home, which offers stunning views, would be occupied by the owners of the of holiday cottages. The house is on the market for offers over £420,000.
The properties sit on the side of Loch Linnhe at the village of Onich.
Andrew Fuller, of Bell Ingram, said: “This is a unique opportunity for buyers looking for a lifestyle change that is commercially viable. With the popularity of touring holidays such as the North Coast 500, the rental model in Scotland has changed over the last few years.
"With Cuilcheanna Cottages being situated in such a prominent position on Scotland’s stunning west coast, there is an opportunity to make a healthy income from this venture.”
