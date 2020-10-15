A Clydebank shopping centre has hailed a raft of new tenants.

B&M is now occupying the old Watts Brothers 16,000 sq ft unit, and opened at the end of last month.

Dunelm joined the line up at Clyde Shopping Centre this month, relocating and increasing the size of their Clydebank store, and occupying the former Dunnes 45,000 sq ft unit.

Edinburgh House Estates has announced that with several new store signings over the summer, filling a total of 70,000 sq ft of space at the centre, the centre now has more shops trading than pre lock down.

The new shops include Airdy Boys Shoe Repair, which opened in April, Candylicious which joined the centre in July and Alayna Prestige Barbers, also last month.

Edinburgh House senior asset manager Ross Campbell said: “despite the current challenges within the retail sector, we have seen a number of new deals in Clyde over the summer."

He added: “It’s been a tremendous team effort to ensure that we bring the right brands to the centre and both Dunelm and B&M are fantastic additions to the centre.’’

Clyde Shopping Centre

The centre will also welcome a new restaurant later this year.

Andrew Forrester, centre manager, said: "We are delighted that Clyde Shopping Centre is attracting names like Dunelm and B&M. This is a very good indication for the future of retail and will provide jobs for the local community".

Edinburgh House Estates were advised by Savills on both the Dunelm and B&M lettings.

The company said the site is just eight miles from central Glasgow, and "at 775,000 square feet is one of Greater Glasgow’s largest shopping centres, with a footfall of 10 million people a year".

