In a special series this week, we revealed that the world’s first hydrogen-fuelled ferry is set to undergo testing as Scotland powers forward in the green energy race.
The Orkney-based European Marine Energy Centre, in collaboration with project partners, is working towards regulatory approval before testing the Shapinsay ferry in a move that could lead to renewably powered ferries on regular routes around the country’s island and coastal communities.
READ MORE: The HyDIME project will trial a hydrogen/diesel dual fuel conversion system on board the MV Shapinsay. It is expected to be the first vessel of its class.
Day Two: Scotland set for hydrogen-powered train and rail revolution
Day Three: Scottish clean energy pioneer to showcase hydrogen stations in China
Hospitality crisis: Lord Willie Haughey wades into row over central belt pub and restaurant closures. Exclusive: https://t.co/4u26LDcGqx— Scott Wright (@ScottWWright) October 13, 2020
Lord Haughey takes aim at government
Lord Willie Haughey, the high-profile Glasgow entrepreneur, this week questioned why central belt pubs have been told to shut their doors while Scottish universities, which have seen major outbreaks of coronavirus, remain open.
READ MORE: The Labour peer and owner of City Facilities Management Holdings acknowledged that dealing with Covid-19 is a “no-win situation” for Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson. But he said the “person in the street” would struggle to understand why the “absolute hotspot” of universities are still open.
Hotels seek answers over £14m crisis fund
There is mounting anger in the hospitality industry over the operation of a flagship £14 million Scottish Government fund to support larger hotels through the coronavirus crisis, amid claims of a lack of transparency over how the grants are distributed.
READ MORE: The Hotel Recovery Programme was hailed as a step to secure up to 3,000 jobs in large hotels until the start of the 2021 tourism season when it was launched in late July. It opened up the chance for hotels in Scotland to apply for individual grants of up to £250,000, alongside a “suite of wrap-around business support and advice”.
North Sea oil firm shows faith in plan to restart production from giant field @heraldscotland @_HeraldBusiness https://t.co/xWJamXw4XQ— Mark Williamson (@MarkWHerald) October 16, 2020
Oil firm plan to restart production from giant field
North Sea focused Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG) has made clear it still hopes to develop a major new hub of producing fields despite facing challenges.
READ MORE: Jersey this week reaffirmed plans to restart production from the giant Buchan field in the Moray Firth as part of a scheme that will involve developing finds made nearby.
Opinion
Scott Wright: The alternative approach to Covid winning increasing favour among business leaders
Kristy Dorsey: Business leaders at pandemic breaking point with politicians
Mark Williamson: Surrender of North Sea stalwart shows scale of energy market upheaval
SME Focus: Edinburgh entrepreneur's soft play move delayed amid coronavirus lockdown
Monday Interview: New Clydeport director Jim McSporran unveils plans to create 2,000 jobs
And finally, from the bulletin: South Lanarkshire Georgian mansion for sale in Strathaven for £1.7m, with curling pond and orchard
In pictures: Buyers now have the opportunity to live in one of Scotland’s finest country homes as Georgian mansionhttps://t.co/QNzHwzpxLT— The Herald (@heraldscotland) October 15, 2020
Sign up
You can now have Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the twice-daily Business Bulletin and early morning Business News. Sign up in the newsletters section:
https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.