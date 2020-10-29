TUI has today launched its programme of winter 2021/22 holidays from Glasgow, including the reintroduction of Naples and Alicante routes.
The package holiday giant said: “With ongoing travel corridor uncertainty for some regular favourites this winter, those craving sunshine during the coldest months have already booked for next winter, with strong demand in particular for Tenerife and Lanzarote so far from the extensive range of 13 destinations on sale from Glasgow Airport. The winter 2021/2022 programme will see the reintroduction of flights to Naples and Alicante, as well as four flights a week to the popular Canary Islands and increased frequency to Majorca.”
TUI said it would put its summer 2022 holidays on sale from November 5.
The summer 2022 programme from Glasgow Airport will see 23 destinations on offer, with increased flying to Naples and Cancun, as well as five flights per week to Turkey and flights to Florida three times a week during the peak holiday season.
