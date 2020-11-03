By Ian McConnell

A BUILDERS’ merchant serving south-west Scotland, founded in 2007, has been sold to a major UK player.

DTC Merchants, established by Donald Young, Roger Thomson and Colin Cameron, has been sold to MKM Building Supplies. MKM describes itself as the UK’s “largest independent” builders’ merchant.

The new owner of DTC said Mr Young, who had “run and driven the growth” of the Scottish firm, would “remain with the business for a period of time to assist with the ownership transition”.

MKM added that DTC had “grown impressively and...carved out a first-class reputation in its territory”.

DTC notes on its website that it operates mainly in south-west Scotland and the north of England, supplying timber and general building materials to a variety of customers. It comprises Ayrshire Building & Timber Supplies at Irvine, Dumfries Building Supplies and Dumfries Timber Company.

MKM said the acquisition had been completed on Friday, and that it would be “business as usual for staff and customers of the three branches based in Dumfries and Irvine”.

It declared the deal “continues the rapid growth of MKM and expands its geographic coverage”.

David Kilburn, founder of MKM, said: “We have found a like-minded company in DTC...which places the customer at the heart of its business. The team at DTC is highly skilled [and] has a great reputation in the south-west of Scotland and northern England.”

He added: “We are confident this will be a great asset and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

DTC managing director Mr Young said: “MKM has an impressive reputation in the industry and is well-known for its commitment to the local building trade. Becoming part of MKM’s dynamic growth and being able to continue to serve our customers in the way that we always have is a very exciting prospect.”