Bank of Scotland owner Lloyds has resumed plans to close 56 branches across the UK, including 15 north of the Border.

The move to shutter branches across the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands will impact 160 jobs, though Lloyds said there will be no compulsory redundancies. It comes after the group cut more than 1,000 jobs earlier this month.

The move has been criticised by the Unite union, which described the decision as “unjustified and damaging”.

“The pandemic has highlighted the vital role our local bank branches play in providing an essential service to the community,” Unite national officer Rob MacGregor said.

“These closures don’t just cut a vital service from communities but also force customers to travel further to stand in larger crowds of customers queuing outside busier branches.”

Lloyds had shelved the 56 branch closures earlier this year while it focused resources on helping staff and consumers cope with the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

“We paused these closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, after careful consideration, these planned closures will take place in March and April 2021,” a spokeswoman said. The branches were all initially identified to close over a six-month period starting from April of this year.

The full list of Scottish branches due to close:

Auchterarder, Perthshire

Balfron, Glasgow

Dalry Road, Edinburgh

Greenside, Edinburgh

Liberton, Edinburgh

Tollcross, Edinburgh

Galston, Ayrshire

Grantown-on-Spey, Morayshire

Huntley, Aberdeenshire

Killin, Perthshire

Kinross

Livingston

Loanhead

Tullos, Aberdeenshire

Turriff, Aberdeenshire

