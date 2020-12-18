Austen & Blake, a "creator of high-quality, made-to-order diamond jewellery", has announced that 10 jobs have been created with the opening of two new stores including one in Glasgow.

Established in 2012, Austen & Blake will be joining Glasgow’s jewellery quarter taking up 500 sq ft at 52 Argyll Arcade, Buchanan Street.

This will be the engagement ring specialist’s first store in Scotland, increasing its total UK store count to four, including its London store, as well as Manchester and Leeds.

A spokesperson for the Glasgow store said: “At what is an incredibly uncertain time for many it’s a great pleasure to have found employment with Austen & Blake.

“We know gifting jewellery can mark special occasions and our role is to educate customers on diamonds, their shape, colour, clarity and cut, whilst delivering the best quality experience possible. We can’t wait to welcome the local community just in time for Christmas.”

Austen & Blake has signed a 10 year lease on the unit with Cushman & Wakefield, which is due to be extended upon completion.

James Williams, director at Austen & Blake, said: “We are delighted to be opening a Glasgow store in the vibrant Parisian-style arcade. We’ve worked incredibly hard to ensure our teams are adhering to all the necessary health and safety procedures and thank customers for following social distancing rules, along with being so patient with us at this time.

“We’re looking forward to our future expansion plans and the opening of our first London store in early 2021.” Austen & Blake is at 52 Argyll Arcade.

