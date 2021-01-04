Lomond Capital, which owns Scottish lettings and estate agents Braemore and Stonehouse, is to merge with Yorkshire firm Linley & Simpson.

The deal is backed by private equity firm LDC.

The new group has a combined portfolio of over 22,000 properties under management and major hubs in what it describes as "private rental hotspots" including Brighton, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Aberdeen and Birmingham.

Braemore operates in Edinburgh and St. Andrews and Stonehouse in Aberdeen. All local brands will continue to operate in their respective regions following the deal.