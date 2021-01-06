By Brian Donnelly

NORTH, the Scottish headquartered technology firm formed by the merger of five UK technology companies, has appointed Glen Williams as its chief executive.

The IoT service and solutions provider said the appointment will help to drive growth within the business as it looks to further strengthen its market position.

North was formed through the merger of UK technology, internet of things, networking and safety and security providers Boston Networks, PEL Services, 2020 Vision Systems, Pinacl Solutions and Pinacl Global Delivery Alliance.

It followed a series of mergers and acquisitions to create a group aiming to be at the forefront of the smart integrated technologies market.

North is backed by Aliter Capital, a specialist investment firm based in Glasgow and London, which said its strategy is to develop North as “a modern and progressive operator”, with a focus on the IoT, networking and connectivity, and safety and security.

Mr Williams joins from Allvotec where he was the chief executive of the channel-only services provider, having previously led the successful sale of Damovo in 2018.

He has held a number of senior management roles at Dell, Computacenter and Lenovo.

“North is at a pivotal time in its evolution,” said Mr Williams. “The bringing together of five market leaders, with the clear strategy of building the UK’s leading IoT, networking and connectivity and safety and security provider is an exciting challenge and I am looking forward to tapping into the market’s significant growth opportunities.” He said North is "already an established player" in the field.