A HIGHLAND distillery has doubled its staff numbers after a seven-fold increase in turnover over the last 12 months, despite turbulent trading conditions.
The Ullapool-based Highland Liquor Company said strong consumer sales, new product launches and the opening of a new shop provided the boost.
The company was able to increase its direct to consumer online sales and through stockists like Harvey Nichols.
It opened its Bottle Shop in Ullapool in September and increased staff to six full time equivalent positions.
READ MORE: Our values can help us chart the stormy seas
The firm is run by Robert Hicks and Helen Chalmers. Ms Chalmers said: “This has been an incredibly challenging year for so many businesses. We really value our work with the on-trade and it has been particularly dreadful to see the closures in what is such a creative and energetic industry.
"We’re lucky that we’ve been able to maintain and grow consumer sales over this period but most of all, we’re proud that, as one of Scotland’s most remote distilleries, we’ve received incredibly widespread recognition."
The news comes as it emerged producers in the industry will be playing their part in reducing carbon emissions in future, with 11 distilleries in Scotland receiving the first phase of £10 million Government funding to go green.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.