Analysis

By s1jobs

The UK headlines have been rife so far this new year with the names of “shamed” businesses large and small that, according to the Government, failed to pay their workers the minimum wage. National concerns such as Tesco and Pizza Hut down to local Scottish businesses including Rainbow Room beauty salons, the Cairngorm Hotel and St Johnstone Football Club appeared in the latest rogue’s gallery of those in what the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) described as “flagrant breach of employment law”.

The investigation undertaken by HMRC covered the period between 2016 and 2018 and identified 139 UK businesses that failed to pay £6.7 million to more than 95,000 workers, including nearly £900,000 to more than 11,000 people in Scotland. The case against Pizza Hut, which short-changed nearly 11,000 UK employees to the tune of £846,000, started with an investigation into an Edinburgh branch of the chain.